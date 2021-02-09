MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO) Stock Price Up 8%

MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO) shares rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). Approximately 10,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 148,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.38.

About MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. It offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.