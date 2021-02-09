Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.06–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $46-46.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.9 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Model N stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,985. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. Model N has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $125,156.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

