Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $184-186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.18 million.Model N also updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.06–0.05 EPS.
Model N stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. 263,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,985. Model N has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -109.76 and a beta of 0.95.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Model N
Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
