ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce $376.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.87 million and the lowest is $375.32 million. ModivCare posted sales of $384.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.66. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $320.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ModivCare stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of ModivCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $180.56 on Tuesday. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $180.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

