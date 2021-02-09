Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.00

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$13.17, with a volume of 3132364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.17.

MOGO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) from C$4.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$530.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

