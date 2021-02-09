Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondi plc (MNDI.L) from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondi plc (MNDI.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,827.50 ($23.88).

Get Mondi plc (MNDI.L) alerts:

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,779.50 ($23.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. Mondi plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,778.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,631.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi plc (MNDI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi plc (MNDI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.