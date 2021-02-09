Monero Classic Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $27,881.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00358575 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 651.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

