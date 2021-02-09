Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.20 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $167.87 or 0.00358493 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.99 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 650% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,835,404 coins. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.