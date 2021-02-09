MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Up 6.1%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.69. 3,297,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,100,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGI. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $702.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.