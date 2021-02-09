Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report released on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $18.66.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,391,000 after purchasing an additional 171,518 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,833,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 113,744 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.