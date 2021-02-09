Monolith (TKN) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $119,298.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.02 or 0.01132108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.22 or 0.05742919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

