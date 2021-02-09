MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MONOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MonotaRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

OTCMKTS:MONOY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. MonotaRO has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.