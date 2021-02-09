Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Up 5.7%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.38. 254,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 351,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Montauk Energy Holdings LLC that operates as a renewable energy company. It engages in the recovery and processing of environmentally detrimental methane (biogas) from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects using technologies that supply RNG into the transportation industry and use RNG to produce electrical power for the electrical grid.

