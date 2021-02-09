Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
MOG/A stock traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,095 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53.
Moog Company Profile
