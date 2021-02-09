More Coin (MORE) Market Cap Hits $56,407.13

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $56,407.13 and $4,196.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.01071013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.73 or 0.05389298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039030 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.