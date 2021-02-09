Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $67,330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,341,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after acquiring an additional 867,504 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $49,760,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

