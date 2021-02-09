Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 3.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 292,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 833,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 57,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

