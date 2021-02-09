MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

ETR MOR traded down €1.12 ($1.32) on Tuesday, reaching €95.30 ($112.12). 143,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys AG has a 12 month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12 month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

