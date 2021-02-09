Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Gap Down to $26.31

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $24.34. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 802 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPAA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The stock has a market cap of $442.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

