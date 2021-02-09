MPX International (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Trading Up 25.3%

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) shares were up 25.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 280,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 74,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

MPX International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPXOF)

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, and cannabis extract and related products, as well as cannabis derivatives under the brand name of MPX.

