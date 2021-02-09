MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Down 11.1%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) shares were down 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 983,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 770,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.