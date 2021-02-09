MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Down 11.1%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) shares were down 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 983,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 770,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.
MSGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.30.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.
