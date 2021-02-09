mStable USD Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002140 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $39.23 million and approximately $615,426.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 38,838,355 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

