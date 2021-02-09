MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 14,674 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 19,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 146,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $154.18 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

