MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 26,472 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,472 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after buying an additional 161,037 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period.

IJS opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

