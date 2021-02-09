MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 51,937 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 294.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,937 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 84,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

