MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

