MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 23,247 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $156.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $156.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

