MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 9,488 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

