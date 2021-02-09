MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after buying an additional 264,958 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 701,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,049,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

