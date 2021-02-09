MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,862,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 882.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 723,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after buying an additional 649,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after buying an additional 559,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 461,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

