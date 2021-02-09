MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $10.86 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.63% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

