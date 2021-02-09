MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5,073.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 182,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 179,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $282.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.93. The company has a market cap of $330.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $282.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. 140166 raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.