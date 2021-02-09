MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $6.85 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $452.50 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

