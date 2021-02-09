MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.80 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 63,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.