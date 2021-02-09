MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $9.62 Million Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $458.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.96. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $458.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

