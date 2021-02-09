MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.