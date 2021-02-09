MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $2,910,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $278.64 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $293.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,727 shares of company stock worth $1,795,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

