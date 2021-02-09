MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 2,399 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 495,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,167,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOT stock opened at $225.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.