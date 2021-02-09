MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.