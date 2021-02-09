MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 650,104 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $37.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

