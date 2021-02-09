MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 3,883 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

