MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,148 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VTEB stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74.

