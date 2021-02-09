MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 9,174 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $66,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,610 shares of company stock valued at $111,482,506 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

