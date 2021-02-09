MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,383 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.