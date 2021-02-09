MVL (MVL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40.76 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. MVL has a total market cap of $36.62 million and approximately $40.76 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.40 or 0.01133785 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.95 or 0.05655657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00031564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00042439 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,363,987,029 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.