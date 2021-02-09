Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.72. Approximately 1,185,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,010,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 229,174 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,491,000 after acquiring an additional 184,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

