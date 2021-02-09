MyWish Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38,099.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One MyWish token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $38,099.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.70 or 0.01057547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.31 or 0.05525341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040672 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

