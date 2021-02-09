Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading 5.1% Higher

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.28. 3,028,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 1,034,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

The company has a market cap of $494.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

