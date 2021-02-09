NAGA Price Hits $0.0574 on Major Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $22,554.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NAGA has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.20 or 0.01044600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.28 or 0.05495364 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00040037 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

NAGA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

