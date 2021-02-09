Namecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $111,131.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $111,131.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 56.6% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.77 or 0.01044575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00463817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00034769 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004736 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

